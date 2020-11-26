Youth held for threatening Md Sami's wife Hasin Jahan

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested for allegedly threatening Hasin Jahan, wife of cricketer Md. Sami.

According to police, on November 22, Jahan lodged a complaint at the Jadavpur police station against her former domestic help Shila Sarkar and an unknown man for allegedly threatening her and demanding money. She told the cops that since September this year she started getting calls from Shila. She allegedly told threatened Jahan to publish her photos to illegal websites and make her phone number public.

When Jahan did not pay heed to Shila's threats, she started getting calls from an unknown number of a man who also was threatening her and demanding money. After Jahan lodged the complaint, an FIR was registered against Shila and the unknown man on charges of 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) 384 (punishment for extortion), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

During probe police tracked down the unknown caller identified as Devraj Sarkar of Canning in South 24 Parganas from Mukundapur area. Jahan's former domestic help, Shila is yet to be arrested.