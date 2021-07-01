Youth held for posing as vigilance sleuth, sent to custody till July 5

KOLKATA: A youth was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly posing as an official of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and using a car with a blue beacon fitted to its roof.



According to sources, on Tuesday night while cops were checking documents of several vehicles on Theatre Road, they spotted a black and red hatchback car with a blue beacon on the roof being parked at a 'No Parking Zone'.

When traffic cops asked the driver to get down, the accused — identified as Asiful Haque of Park Street — claimed himself to be an official of the CVC.

But considering his age, policemen were in doubt. They compelled him to get down from the car. Haque told the cops that he was a narcotic cell officer.

As the youth kept changing his statements, traffic cops informed the Beniapukur police station about the matter. Haque was taken to the police station and was interrogated again.

This time, he told the police that he was an engineer but used to work in an event management company. Due to the pandemic situation, he had no work.

Later, he came in touch with a CVC official who appointed him as his informer. But, Haque failed to answer why he was using the blue beacon and posing as the CVC officer.

He was produced before the Bankshall Court and was remanded in police custody till July 5. However, no such CVC officer's existence was found during the preliminary investigation.