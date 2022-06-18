Youth held for posing as Rly staff, extortion

KOLKATA: A youth was arrested from Asansol railway station for allegedly extorting money from people by posing as railway employee on Thursday evening.

According to sources, on Thursday evening the youth posing as station master of Asansol railway station was trying to take away a few books from a shop outside of the railway station. When the shopkeeper demanded money, he started threatening him of dire consequences. When he introduced himself as the station master, the shopkeeper suspected something fishy. Meanwhile, RPF personnel were informed and requested to identify the youth. When RPF personnel went there, they found that the youth was an impostor.

He was detained. Later, he was handed over to the cops of Asansol South police station. The youth reportedly claimed that he is from Dhanbad.