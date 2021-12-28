Youth held for murder of two

Kolkata: A youth was arrested by cops of Khardah police station for murdering two persons on the bank of river Hooghly and buried the bodies in the same spot.

According to sources, on December 19, a body was found at the Giribala Ghat in Panihati. Later, the deceased identified as Sekhar Pal of Narayanpur in Rajarhat. While recovering the body police found that the head was smashed using some sort of heavy object.

On Sunday another body was found on the river bank with its head smashed. The deceased was identified as Shibnath Das of Panihati.

During probe, police detained a youth identified as Biplab Das from his house on Hardayal Bose road.

During interrogation Biplab confessed that he killed Shibnath.

Biplab also confessed that he had killed Pal using same technique.

Sources informed that Biplab and Shibnath were known to each other and had consumed liquor on Sunday before the incident.

However, police claimed that whether they knew each other is a matter of investigation.