Youth held for molesting, stabbing woman at Bijpur

Kolkata: A youth allegedly molested and stabbed a housewife at Halisahar in Bijpur on Wednesday morning. When the woman screamed, the accused youth identified as Bishu Das fled the spot. He was arrested later.



According to sources, the woman, a resident of Lakshmi Narayan Colony of Halisahar, was busy with her daily chores after her husband left for work.

Das, who is their neighbor, allegedly entered their house and jumped on her from behind. When the woman tried to resist, he allegedly took out a knife from his pocket and started stabbing her.

Hearing the woman screaming for help, locals rushed to her house and found her lying on the ground with bleeding injuries. Some of them also saw Das running away. Immediately, the woman was rushed to Bhatpara State General Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, a group of people vandalised Das's house in anger and later set fire to a few objects inside the house. After receiving information of the same, police personnel from Bijpur police station went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Later, a complaint was lodged against Das, following which he was arrested. Another case has been initiated in connection with the vandalism in Das's house.

"A case has been initiated in connection with the vandalism. We are trying to identify the accused persons," he said. Following the incident, the frequency of police patrol in the area has been increased.