Youth held for molesting classmate

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested from Madurdaha in Anandapur for allegedly molesting a woman, who was his classmate.



According to police, on Thursday night, around 9:45 pm, Kolkata Police control room was informed by Bidhannagar Police control room that a woman has been held hostage at a guest house in Madurdaha under jurisdiction of Anandapur police station. The woman's mother had called up the Bidhannagar Police and sought their help.

As soon as the information received, Anandapur police station was instructed to act quickly. Within a few minutes, police traced down the location of the woman's mobile phone and conducted a raid at a guest house in Madurdaha. The woman was rescued from the guest house and a youth identified as Aniruddha Panja of Liluah in Howrah was detained.

Following the raid, both the youth and the woman were taken to Anandapur police station.

There the woman told the police that they are pursuing B.Sc. Zoology (Hons) from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and they had met in the class.

On Thursday, they had planned to meet at Sealdah railway station.

As per the plan they met in Sealdah around 5:30 pm. From there they agreed to go to the guest house in Madurdaha and boarded a cab. After checking in at the guest house, it is alleged that Panja molested her. When she protested, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. The woman told the police that Panja even tried to get her mobile phone and confine her at the guest house.

Meanwhile the woman somehow managed to call her mother at her home in Salt Lake and told everything. Later, her mother called up Bidhannagar police and sought help.

After narrating the whole incident, the woman lodged a complaint against Panja and subsequently he was arrested.