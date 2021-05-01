Youth held for killing wife in East Burdwan

KOLKATA: A youth was arrested on Thursday night at Manteswar in East Burdwan for allegedly murdering his wife.



The accused — identified as Babu Sheikh of Kaigram in Manteswar — was married to Fulkali Khatun three months back. Since the past few days, several differences cropped up between them leading to altercations.

On Wednesday, Sheikh told his neighbours that Khatun had left the house after an altercation. Initially, locals believed him.

Sheikh tried to convince them by pretending to search his wife in the locality with others.

On Thursday night, the neighbours detected a foul smell emanating from the cow shed of Sheikh's house. Locals forced him to open the cow shed and a sack with blood stain was found on an overhead structure inside the shed.

Immediately, Sheikh was detained and Manteswar police station was informed. Cops recovered Khatun's body from the sack.

Later, a murder case was registered against Sheikh and he was arrested. Meanwhile, the probe is on.