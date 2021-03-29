Youth held for killing friend

Kolkata: A youth was arrested for allegedly murdering his friend at Dhubulia in Nadia.



According to Superintendent of Police (SP), Krishnanagar, Biswajit Ghosh, the victim—Sourav Kirtania (22) of Tehatta in Nadia—had planned to extort money from his father along with the accused, Akash and a woman. Police said the trio was staying at a guest house in Dhubulia, from where Sourav's body was recovered. Cops suspect that some differences of opinion might have surfaced and thus, Sourav was killed. Police are interrogating Akash to find out the motive of murder and whereabouts of the

woman.

Earlier, Sourav's father Shyamal Kirtania, had received a call from Sourav's mobile phone by an unknown person, asking for Rs 30 lakh ransom. He lodged a complaint at Tehatta police station after Sourav didn't return home on March 24.