Youth held after video of him pressing EVM button goes viral

KOLKATA: Police arrested a youth after a video of the youth pressing the button of an EVM inside a polling booth on the day of KMC election went viral.

A video of the incident went viral on the social media, following which police started searching for the suspect. On Tuesday, a complaint was lodged at Burtolla police station against the youth seen in the video identified as Gourav Das of 18/B, Sree Aurobinda Sarani. Later, a case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Das was picked up from his home on Tuesday night. Das claimed that before the KMC election commenced, a mock poll was going on when he pressed the button repeatedly. Someone had made the video and circulated it through social media.