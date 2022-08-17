Youth hacked to death at Ekbalpore

KOLKATA: A youth was hacked to death in Ekbalpore on Monday night over a personal dispute.



According to police, the victim identified as Sandip Pun (22) of 14B Braunfeld Row in Ekbalpore reportedly got involved with his friend Akbar Ali over a dispute. It is alleged that Ali stabbed Pun with a knife and fled. Pun was rushed to SSKM hospital by the local people and his mother. At the hospital the youth underwent a surgery but succumbed to his injuries later.

Police at night picked up Ali from Ekbalpore area and also recovered the knife which he used to stab Pun.

Police claim that both the youths were addicted to drugs. A case has been registered against Alai and a probe has been started.