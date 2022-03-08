Youth found living with decomposed body of his mother in Garfa

KOLKATA: A youth was found living with the corpse of his elderly mother in Garfa on Monday morning.



According to sources, Aruna Dey (60) of 32A, K. P. Roy Lane was residing with her son Koushik Dey. Aruna's husband Sangram Dey (70) died during November last year. For the past few days, none of their neighbours saw them. Suspecting something fishy, they informed Garfa police station. When cops knocked on the door of the Dey family's house, they found no response. Later, they broke the door and saw Aruna's partially decomposed body on the bed and Koushik was lying beside the body.

Immediately the youth was rushed to SSKM hospital where he was admitted. Police recovered Aruna's body and sent it for autopsy examination.

It is suspected that Aruna had died at least two days ago. She was suffering from several ailments and was paralysed.

It may be mentioned that Sangram's body was also found in decomposed condition during November last year. Then Koushik was also found living with the body for quite a few days.

However no foul play was found behind Sangram's death then. Cops suspect that Aruna also died due to ailments. Meanwhile, Koushik is undergoing treatment.