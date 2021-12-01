Youth found hanging at his residence

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth, who was found hanging inside his room in Ajaynagar on Monday afternoon.

Ritwik Das (24) was reportedly depressed since November 26. According to his family members, November 26 was the birthday of Das. He celebrated his birthday at a friend's place with others. He had asked for money from his parents for the birthday party, which they gave him. After the party, when Das returned home at night, his parents found him behaving in a strange manner. Their son seemed to be depressed. Though they asked him about the cause of his depression, Das did not tell them anything. On Monday around 3 pm, his parents found him hanging from the ceiling using a piece of cloth as ligature.

Das was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The youth's parents claimed that two women were present at the party on November 26.

They suspect that for their son's death, the women may be responsible. An unnatural death case has been registered at the Purba Jadavpur police station. Police have started a probe and may interrogate Das's friends to find out what exactly happened on his birthday.