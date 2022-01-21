Youth found dead on approach road of Vidyasagar Setu

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth, whose body was found on the approach road of Vidyasagar Setu in Howrah, on Wednesday afternoon.



The youth, identified as Bikram Das (30), was found lying on the road. Police rushed Das to Howrah hospital, where he was declared brought dead.Police suspect that the youth may have fallen from a bus. Police later found his address and informed Das's family members.

Though police are suspecting that Das has fallen from a bus, his family members have refused to agree. They claimed that Das left his home in Bakultala to go to Howrah Maidan. But, his body was found is in the opposite direction. Police have started a probe after registering an unnatural death case. The surveillance camera near the accident spot was not working. Police are trying to find out why he had been to the Kazipara area if his destination was Howrah Maidan. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.