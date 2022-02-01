Youth found dead near Puja pandal

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth in Telengabagan area of Ultadanga late on Sunday night.

The youth, identified as Loknath Dutta (26), was found lying near a Puja pandal in the area. However, police found no injury marks on the body.

According to sources, Dutta left his residence on Sunday night to attend a Kali Puja which was organised in the locality. Dutta and some of his friends reportedly gathered behind the pandal and consumed liquor. There, Dutta got involved in an altercation with another youth identified as Gopal Bhadury. Dutta's family members alleged that Bhadury had killed him.

From locals, police came to know that they heard sound of an altercation but did not pay heed to it. Though cops detained Bhadury, they are still waiting for the autopsy.