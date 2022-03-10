Youth found dead at Kolkata Police housing

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth at the Kolkata Police fourth battalion housing in Salt Lake.



Cops suspected that the youth committed suicide. But his family members claimed that he was pushed from the roof of an eleven-storied building. However, no complaint was filed till last reports came in.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 10 am, a few residents of Kolkata Police fourth battalion housing heard something heavy had fallen. When they went to the spot, they found a youth identified as Partha Sarathi Pal (22) of adjacent AE block lying injured. When Pal was rushed to Bidhannagar Sub Divisional Hospital, he was declared brought dead there.

During the probe, cops came to know that around 9:30 am Pal had left his house for some household work.

Pal reportedly told his mother that might go to BD block as well for some work. His family members claimed that Pal, a first-year-student of MSc. in Presidency College was in a friendship with a woman, who used to reside in the police housing.

Recently, she and her family shifted somewhere from Salt Lake.

Pal's family members had been claiming that despite falling from the building, no major injury or fracture was found.

However, cops are waiting for the autopsy report to find out what kind of injuries are there in the body. Initially, an unnatural death case has

been registered.