Youth fatally shot by guards while he was trying to steal iron rods

Kolkata: A youth was shot in the wee hours on Monday inside an abandoned factory in Taratala by its security guards while he trying to steal iron.



The youth who was shot succumbed to his injuries later at the SSKM Hospital.

According to police on Monday around 4 am, the youth identified as Biswajit Bose of Manton in Behala and his associate Patla entered the abundant factory of a private company located on Taratala Road to steal iron.

After entering the factory premises, they were confronted by two armed security guards. Despite the duo being cautioned and instructed to leave the factory, they allegedly tried to attack the security guards.

To save themselves, one of the security guards fired a round which hit Bose on his right leg. Seeing his associate going down, patla fled the spot. Bose was rushed to SSKM Hospital by the security guards where he got admitted. Later police went to the hospital and recorded Bose's statement in presence of a doctor. Few hours later he died.

Police have initiated a suo motu case in connection with

the incident. Another separate case has been initiated against

Bose and Patla on the basis of the complaint lodged by a security guard.