Youth ends life day after marriage reception

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth who committed suicide at Shalimar in Howrah on Friday morning.



According to sources, Adarsh Sau of Shalimar rail gate number 5 area married Barsha Kumri of Barrackpore on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the reception was arranged by Sau and his family members. At night, Kumari and Sau went to their room.

On Friday morning suddenly the family members of Sau heard Kumari screaming out of fear.

When they went to the room, they found the youth was hanging from the ceiling.

Immediately, Sau was brought down and rushed to Howrah District Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Kumari told the family members that on Friday morning Sau asked her to get fresh and take a bath.

When she returned, she found her husband was hanging.

Meanwhile, the AJC Bose Botanical Garden police station was informed.

Police later sent the body for autopsy examination and registered an unnatural death case.

Sau's parents and other family members along with Kumari are being questioned to find out the cause of suicide

Meanwhile, police are investigating the case.