Youth electrocuted: Hakim orders probe

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, chairman of Board of Administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), ordered a departmental inquiry in connection with the death of the youth, identified as Risabh Mondal, due to electrocution.



"I have asked the Director General to probe the case in order to find the liable persons and take stringent action," Hakim said. Hakim also urged the Power department to take proper action against those who are involved in power theft by hooking.

State Power minister Aroop Biswas on Wednesday said if CESC complains about power theft, necessary actions will be taken. He further assured that he would talk to CESC officials regarding the matter.

"Any death is painful. We will take steps to put an end to such incidents," said Biswas. Meanwhile on Wednesday forensic experts visited the spot and inspected the light posts in the area.

Sources informed that they have found the trail of power theft and the electrical connection was hooked. This apart, the family members of Mondal refused to accept the compensation amount which was announced on Tuesday.

Mondal had died after being electrocuted while wading through the stagnant water in front of the Raj Bhavan.