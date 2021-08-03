Youth dupes woman of Rs 90K at ATM kiosk

KOLKATA: An elderly woman was duped of Rs 90,000 by a youth using tricks while she was withdrawing money from an ATM kiosk in Golf Green area.

On Saturday, the 74-year-old woman, identified as Sanghamitra Ghosh, went to an ATM counter of a nationalised bank with her son's ATM card to withdraw Rs 10,000. Ghosh told the police that she was cheated by a youth standing inside the kiosk, who changed her son's card by playing tricks on her. During the probe, cops found that the card handed over to Ghosh was also stolen from another person.