Youth dupes woman of Rs 6L on pretext of marriage

KOLKATA: A woman was allegedly duped of around Rs 6 lakh by a youth after promising to marry her in Malda.



On Wednesday, a woman, identified as Puja Sen of Alipurduar, approached the English Bazar police station alleging that she had been duped by a man, who claimed himself to be Suman Majumdar of Sarbamangalapally in Malda. The accused also posed as a professor of Raiganj College. Majumdar had contacted the Sen family with reference to a matrimonial advertisement.

After the accused and Sen agreed to marry, they started meeting. But, Majumdar never went to Sen's house despite he was asked to visit. It had been alleged that when Sen used to start talking about fixing marriage date and other formalities, the accused used to avoid such topics.

But, Majumdar allegedly had taken Rs 6 lakh from Sen on several grounds of marriage ceremony preparation. Later, the woman lodged a complaint with police when she couldn't spot his house.