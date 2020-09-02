Youth donates blood to save life of thalassemia patient

BALURGHAT: Blood transfusion was urgently needed for a 17-year-old minor girl who has been suffering from rare thalassemia. Thanks to a 25-year-old youth Bilas Paul who donated blood of A+ group to Muqta Khatun to save her life.

Paul is a member of a Patiram based social welfare organisation Patiram Nagorik O Yuba Samaj which is associated with conducting blood donation camp to supply blood to the district's blood banks. When Paul learnt Muqta urgently required blood transfusion, he ignoring adverse weather and riding motorbike with his friend Sabirul Islam reached Balurghat hospital and donated blood to her. Paul is a mobile trader.

Muqta her father in early age and is studying in Class XII at a local school.

Visibly happy, Muqta's elder brother Jewel Sardar said: "My sister is a thalassemia patient since childhood and requires blood transfusion regularly. I am happy and grateful to the youth who donated blood to save my sister's life. Due to the pandemic and lockdown, people are hesitant to give blood but with the initiative taken by the youth, we have overcome the problem."