Youth dies in police custody, family alleges torture

Kolkata: Tension ran high at Mallarpur in Birbhum following a youth's death in police custody on Thursday.



According to sources, on Thursday, the police arrested a youth of Baruipara in Mallarpur for his alleged involvement in a theft case. At night, the boy was reportedly found dead inside the Mallarpur police station.

The youth's family members alleged that he has died due to the torture of the cops. But the police have denied the allegations and claimed he has committed suicide inside the police station's bathroom.

Since Friday morning, the family members along with relatives and neighbours started agitating in front of the Mallarpur police station. A large contingent was deployed to avert any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, local BJP leaders claimed that the youth's family members are BJP workers and thus police have been torturing him. However, the cops claimed that the youth was not assaulted and had only been brought for interrogation.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Birbhum, Shaym Singh said that a probe has already been ordered.

On Friday, the autopsy of the youth's body was done and the whole process has been video recorded.