Youth dies after being pushed in front of heavy goods vehicle

KOLKATA: A youth died after he was allegedly pushed in front of a container carrier during the wee hours of Saturday, while celebrating the new year.



Mrinmoy Bose (26) of Lake View Park area in Baranagar was celebrating the new year beside the road around 3 am on Saturday.

At the same time, two youths riding a motorcycle were passing through the area.

It had been alleged that the motorcycle rider was riding his two wheeler dangerously and missed Bose by a few inches. When Bose and his friends protested, an altercation took place between the motorcycle riders and Bose. All of a sudden, one of the motorcycle riders pushed Bose. As a result, he fell on the road in front of a container carrier which was passing through the area.The heavy goods vehicle failed to stop and run over Bose. As soon as the incident took place, the accused duo fled from the spot. Bose was rushed to Baranagar State General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Later, a complaint was lodged against the two accused persons and a case was registered against them.

On Saturday, cops picked up two accused persons identified as Rabinder Singh and Sujoy Das of Kalimata Colony in Baranagar from their homes.