Youth dead, woman injured in road accident

KOLKATA: A youth was killed while a woman suffered multiple injuries in a tragic road accident on Vivekananda Road near Manicktala on Friday morning.

Around 8:20 am on Friday, the deceased youth identified as Suman Rana (25) of Gujarpur in Howrah was riding his motorcycle along the Vivekananda Road with his friend Ragina Jaiswal of Taltala area. While passing through the Western slope of the Manicktala canal bridge, Rana somehow lost control and the motorcycle skidded off. At the same time an excavator, which was moving behind the motorcycle, hit it. As a result, Rana and Jaiswal suffered injuries. Though local people tried to catch the driver of the excavator, he managed to flee. Both Rana and Jaiswal were rushed to NRS medical College and hospital where the youth was declared brought dead. Jaiswal was later shifted to a private hospital in Salt Lake where she is undergoing treatment. Cops are trying to find out the excavator operator-cum-driver.