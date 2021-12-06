Youth dead after falling from bar's washroom

kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth inside a bar near Shyamnagar in Dum Dum. The deceased youth identified as Ritesh Jaiswal had fallen from the bathroom of the bar on the second floor.

According to sources, Jaiswal and his friends booked a room at the bar-cum-hotel and checked in on Friday. Around 11:30 pm, Jaiwal went to bathroom. After a few moments when he did not return, his friends started looking for him. They also informed the staff. Jaiswal was found lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor. He was rushed to RG Kar medical college and hospital where Jaiswal was declared brought dead. Meanwhile hotel staff found the door of the bathroom at the bar was locked from inside. When they broke the door, they found nobody inside. Police sources informed that, as per the primary opinion of the autopsy surgeon, no foul play was found.