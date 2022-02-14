Youth commits suicide, woman arrested for blackmailing him

KOLKATA: A woman has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a youth who had committed suicide at Malipanchghora in Howrah.



The incident took place on Friday evening at the Bajal Para area. According to police, on Friday they were informed by a resident of the locality identified as Anjan Banerjee, that he found a youth lying injured on the roof of his two storied house.

Later the youth identified as Akash Das (24) of Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas was rushed to Howrah District Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Though an unnatural death case was registered initially, cops suspected foul play as Das was seen with a woman a few hours before he was found dead. While checking the surveillance camera footage, cops saw a Das accompanied by a woman of the same area was entering a five storied house adjacent to Banerjee's. Copd came to know that Das, a labourer, had met with her a few months ago.

Since then a relationship grew between Das and the woman identified as Daulat Devi Gupta, aged about 44 years. It is alleged that on Friday Gupta took Das to the rooftop of the five storied building where had a physical intimacy. After that the woman allegedly started demanding money from Das.