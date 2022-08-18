Youth beaten to death by his uncle in city

kolkata: A youth succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Thakurpukur after he was assaulted by his uncle on Tuesday night over a doubt of having an illicit relation with his aunt.



The accused man identified as Arnab Das was arrested on Wednesday on charges of causing death by negligence.

According to sources, Arnab used to doubt his nephew Debjit Das (26) about having a relation with his wife Munmun Das. Debjit's family members said that he used to visit his uncle's place often but denied the allegation of having an illicit relation with Munmun. On Tuesday night again an altercation broke out between Arnab and Debjit. During the altercation, both of them came out on the road. Suddenly Arnab started assaulting Debjit with fists and blows. After a while when Debjit fell on the road, Arnab went inside the house. Meanwhile, Debjit called his mother and told her that he is feeling uncomfortable in his chest. Subsequently, the youth was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed late on Tuesday night.

Though a case has been registered against Arnab on charges of causing death by negligence, cops are probing to find out whether any angle of planned murder is there.

The Detective Department and the Homicide section have been informed about the incident.