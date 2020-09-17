Youth assaulted over parking issue

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly assaulted by few miscreants on Wednesday night in Kalighat area. According to sources, Sajal Saha, a resident of a house located on Kalighat Road got involved in an altercation with a few youths over a parking issue. He alleged that the accused persons regularly park their bikes in front of his house for which he protested on Wednesday night. While the altercation was going on, Sajal's son Sanjay Saha returned home. Seeing the accused persons abusing his father, he protested. As soon as Sanjay confronted the youths, the accused persons started assaulting him. Seeing his son getting assaulted, Sajal called up the police control room by dialing 100 and sought help. Within a few minutes police from Kalighat police station reached the spot. Seeing a police car from a distance, the accused persons fled the spot leaving Sanjay injured. Cops rushed him to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Sanjay has suffered injuries to his eyes. A case has been registered against the unknown miscreants and searches are being conducted to nab them. However, police are also investigating to find out whether Sanjay had any personal enmity with anyone.