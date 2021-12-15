Youth arrested with unaccounted cash worth Rs 1 cr in Park Street

kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested a youth and seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 1 crore from him on Monday night.



Acting on a tip off, STF officials on Monday night intercepted the youth, identified as Pritam Pal of Maheshtala, in front of Assembly of God Church in Park Street.

During search of the bag which Pal was carrying, cops found huge amount of money.

After detaining Pal, he was taken to the Park Street police station. After counting the money, it was found that Pal was carrying Rs 1 crore.

Though Pal was asked for documents to ascertain the source of the money, he failed to answer. Later, a case was initiated against Pal and he was arrested.

Cops are investigating to find out who was to receive the money just a few days ahead of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election.

Pal is being interrogated to know who from where he had got the money.

Police suspect that hawala racket could be involved in the incident.