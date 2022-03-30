Youth arrested with firearm in Manicktala

kolkata: A youth was arrested on Monday night with a firearm from Manicktala area.



According to police, on Monday around 8:30 pm the accused youth, identified as Sitanath Dolui of Muraripukur, was intercepted by a patrolling team in front of 38, Satin Sen Sarani.

During the search, cops found a single-shooter firearm and a live bullet from his possession.

Immediately, he was detained and taken to Manicktala police station.

Dolui was grilled and cops came to know that he was carrying the firearm in order to sell it.

Police are trying to find out the receiver of the firearm and from whom Dolui had procured it.