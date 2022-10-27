Youth arrested for thrashing mother to death in Jalpaiguri dist

DARJEELING: A youth was arrested for allegedly beating his mother to death in Jalpaiguri district.



The incident occurred in Mangalbari bustee under the Meteli police station in Malbazar, Jalpaiguri district.

Sajan Oraon, the accused, has been arrested. According to local residents, a heated discussion had ensued in the Oraon household between Sajan and his parents on Tuesday night. In a fit of rage, Sajan started hitting his mother Somari Oraon with an iron rod.

He beat her to death. When his father Hemshankar Oraon tried to stop him, Sajan beat him up also, critically injuring him. On Wednesday neighbours informed the police about the incident. Police recovered Somari's dead body and sent it to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

An FIR was lodged at the Meteli police station. It is believed that the scuffle was over money.