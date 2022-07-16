Youth arrested for raping woman near Kolkata Rly Station
kolkata: A youth has been arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a woman near Kolkata railway station on Tuesday.
According to sources, the woman was walking along the canal side road adjacent to Dalpatty area on Tuesday night.
Suddenly a youth allegedly dragged her to an abandoned place and raped her. The woman a resident of Lake Town area also alleged that the accused youth identified as Dipu Halder threatened to kill her using a blade if she tries to resist or raise an alarm.
After the incident, she somehow managed to reach home.
On Friday the woman went to the Ultadanga police station and lodged a complaint. Immediately cops searching for the suspect based on the description given by the victim woman.
Within a few hours police nabbed Halder, a resident of Maniktala area who is a cycle-van puller by profession.
The woman also told the cops that Halder had snatched some money and the gold jewelry she was wearing.
Police are probing the case to find out whether Halder was drunk or not at the time of the committing the crime.
He will be produced at the Sealdah court tomorrow with an appeal for police remand, said police.
