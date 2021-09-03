Youth arrested for posing as policeman

kolkata: A youth was arrested for impersonating a policeman on Wednesday night in Garden Reach area.

The youth was riding a scooter with 'police' sticker pasted on the vehicle along with the Kolkata Police emblem.

According to sources, a Sergeant of Metiabruz traffic guard, Rizwan Rafique, and other policemen were checking documents of vehicles when they spotted a scooter with a police sticker pasted on it. Rafique asked the rider to stop the scooter.

Initially, the youth, identified as Ziaul Haque of Bangla Basti in Garden Reach, tried to evade checking. But Rafique compelled him to stop and asked for his identity card. When the youth started fumbling, the Sergeant became sure that he was lying.

After about an hour of detention and interrogation, Haque confessed that he was not a policeman.

Later, the youth was handed over to the Garden Reach police station and Rafique lodged a complaint.

After registering a case against Haque, cops arrested the youth and seized his scooter.