Youth arrested for duping woman

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested for allegedly posing as an employee of a multinational company before a woman, with whom he was about to get married in a week.



According to sources, a few months ago the woman met the accused youth identified as Subhadip Bhowal on a matrimonial website, where Bhowal had mentioned that he works in a multinational company at Salt Lake.

After interacting through social media for a few days, they agreed to get married. After both the families came to know about their relationship, their marriage was fixed.

All the arrangements were done and invitation cards were also distributed. Meanwhile, Bhowal reportedly told the woman that he has bought a flat in Chinar Park area, where they would stay post marriage.

A few weeks ago, doubt grew within the woman as Bhowal was avoiding her when she was asking about his job and wanted to see the flat Bhowal bought. A few days ago when she forced Bhowal to take her to the flat, he allegedly showed the woman a vacant one. A broker was also there when she went with Bhowal.

On the next day, the woman got in touch with the multinational company's office and came to know that Bhowal was not an employee there. On Wednesday, the woman asked Bhowal to go with her to a place.

When he came, the woman took him to the office. After reaching there, Bhowal reportedly confessed that he is jobless and had posed as an employee of the said office.

The woman subsequently lodged a complaint at Jadavpur police station against him, following which Bhowal was arrested. Police are also interrogating his family members to find out whether they were also part of the conspiracy.