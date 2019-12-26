Youth arrested for duping job aspirants

Kolkata: A youth has been arrested by police personnel of Dum Dum police station on Thursday for allegedly duping several job seekers by promising them jobs in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.



According to sources, the accused, identified as Avijit Bera of Basanti in South 24 Parganas, had created a fake social media profile posing as a woman and befriended many women. Bera told them that he can arrange jobs for them in some airlines as ground staff and for that they needed to pay Rs 10,000 each.

However, Bera did not give his phone number to them. He told them to sent the money to his bank account and provided his account number. A few of the job seekers were given appointment letters through e-mail. However, when they went to work, they found that the letters were false.

Some of the victims jointly made a plan to expose Bera. As per the plan, the women told Bera through online chat that several other job seekers want to pay him to get jobs. But this time Bera has to be present in person. The women asked Bera to come to Manasipara at Rabindranagar in Dum Dum on Thursday morning.

When Bera came and introduced himself, the women were stunned to see a man as they knew that the accused was a woman.

However, after being sure that Bera is the person, who cheated them, they reportedly manhandled him and informed Dum Dum police station. Later, a woman identified as Suman Patel submitted a written complaint against Bera and he was arrested.

During interrogation, he confessed that so far he has duped 12 women.