Youth allegedly beaten to death in Regent Park, 3 arrested

Kolkata: A youth was allegedly killed by a few of his colleagues in Regent Park for reportedly stealing about Rs 400 from one of the accused persons' bag. Police have arrested three accused persons so far.



According to sources, the victim identified as Amit Ranjan Chatterjee of Kirnahar in Birbhum worked at a finance company owned by Suman Mondal.

It is alleged that Amit had stolen Rs 400 from the bag of his colleague Debasish Adhikari.

On Saturday evening Mondal along with Adhikari and four others called Amit at the finance company office to discuss the matter. There Amit was allegedly assaulted by the six accused persons.

While being assaulted, Amit fell unconscious. The accused persons then hatched a plan and rushed Amit to MR Bangur Hospital where they claimed that he was found unconscious on the road.

When doctors and medical staff found that Amit was brought dead, they informed the police outpost.

Seeing that the police have been informed, the

accused persons started leaving the emergency ward one after another. One of the accused persons identified as Somnath Chakraborty somehow could not leave the ward before police arrived. Cops after detaining Chakraborty, asked about others. After he was later handed over to cops of Regent Park police station,

Chakraborty was interrogated. Later Mondal and Adhikari were also detained.

On Sunday morning, Amit's elder brother Monoranjan Chatterjee arrived at the police station and registered a complainant.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304 IPC) and the trio was arrested.