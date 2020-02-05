Youth admitted to ID Hospital with coronavirus symptoms

Kolkata: The state Health department is concerned over the way the Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) scare is triggering panic among the people. However, not a single patient has so far been tested positive with the virus in the state.



A youth from East Midnapore was admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital with fever, cough and cold on Wednesday morning. The 23-year-old had returned to his native place in East Midnapore from China a few days ago.

His family members consulted a local doctor after he complained of persistent fever. The doctor asked the family members to admit him to the Beliaghata ID Hospital. He has been kept at the isolation ward of the hospital and his blood samples have been sent for examination.

"During the change of the season and due to fluctuating temperature people often get affected with viral fever. There is nothing to panic about. If someone has a fever or cough, he/she must go to the doctor," a senior doctor from the hospital said.

The hospital authorities have, however, suspected that the patient may not be affected with nCoV. This will be confirmed only after his blood report comes in.

The state Health department has already issued certain guidelines to the Beliaghata ID Hospital and other hospitals where an isolation ward has been set up.

The hospitals have been asked to maintain all the precautionary measures to prevent the transmission of the virus, if it is found in any patient.

It may be mentioned here that three persons including a sailor were admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital on Tuesday. All of them came to the city from China. In the wake of the situation the state Health department has already started distributing N95 masks among the various government-run hospitals.

The department has already made it mandatory for the doctors, nurses and non-medical staff to wear N95 masks to prevent possible transmission of the disease. The masks are also being sold at various fair price medicine shops at the hospitals.