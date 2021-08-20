Youth addicted to mobile games ends life by shooting self

KOLKATA: A youth committed suicide at Bishnuour in South 24 Parganas by shooting himself late on Wednesday night.



The youth identified as Pradip Bag (25) of Chaknetai in Bishnupur was reportedly addicted to mobile video games.

According to sources, on Wednesday night Bag went to sleep after dinner like other days. After a few hours his parents woke up to the sound of a gunshot.

When they rushed to their son's room, they found his body lying on the bed and a firearm beside him.Bag was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, police sent the body for autopsy examination and seized his mobile phone. Though his family members were interrogated, none were able to suspect any cause behind the suicide. However, cops are checking his phone to find out whether he was forced to commit suicide by someone or he was in depression for some other reason.

Bag's friend's are also being questioned as cops are trying to know from where he had procured the firearm. Meanwhile, investigation into the matter is underway.