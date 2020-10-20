'Your party (BJP) has done everything it can to divide & rule people of this nation'

Kolkata: Derek O' Brien, Trinamool Congress MP, Rajya Sabha has slammed BJP national president JP Nadda for "divide and rule" policy of the party.

Nadda while addressing party workers at Siliguri said on Monday that CAA would be implemented soon as it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Derek O' Brien tweeted: "Pujo greetings to JP Naddaji and his family. In the best traditions of our great state, Bengal, this is that time of the year which is not the occasion for politics. Or for bickering. This is the time for joy and sharing. This culture, this decency, is deeply enshrined in the ethos of every person who lives in Bengal."

He further tweeted: "The irony is not lost when the President of BJP talks about divide and rule. Divide and rule is a ploy learnt from the colonial past and played out deviously every day by your party. Over the past six years, your party has done everything it can to divide and rule, the people of this great nation. Also, we

did a fact check of your speech today. Like your two other senior colleagues, there were gaping holes in it. But no– we will not defile this auspicious occasion. This is a special time for all of us in Bengal. Let' s keep it that way."