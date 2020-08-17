Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Sunday made a scathing attack at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his "baseless allegations" to create unnecessary controversies out of nothing.



This comes when Dhankhar claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's absence in a reception hosted on Independence Day at Raj Bhavan despite her visit to the place and met him along with top bureaucrats on Saturday after the Independence Day programme at Red Road. Governor's claim of surveillance on Raj Bhavan has also been strongly condemned by Trinamool Congress leaders stating it to be "baseless". Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also took a dig at the Governor stating: "Uncleji now claims he and West Bengal Raj Bhavan premises are under surveillance. Believe me, that's something your bosses from Gujarat do better than anyone else - any of us would be novices at it."

After visiting Raj Bhavan on Independence Day, the Chief Minister said: "You all know that a tea-party get organised every year at Raj Bhavan on Independence Day. Since we cannot attend the same in the evening, we came here after the Red Road event even though we had no appointment. I came here and met the Governor along with my senior officers including Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police and Commissioner of Kolkata Police. We greeted the Governor on the occasion of Independence Day and also had adda with him."

In this connection, Moitra tweeted by posting the list of 96 invitees: "Uncle- please at least share the whole truth... Hon'ble CM visited you at Raj Bhavan before your tea party & spent an hour with you. Don't think milling in a crowd at a tea party is wise for either her or you in the midst of Covid 19."

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and the state Forest minister Rajib Banerjee said: "There is nothing to create controversy out of it as the Chief Minister had visited Raj Bhavan in morning and we all must keep in mind the present Covid situation before making any comment."