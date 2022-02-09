Yogi must apologise first & then seek votes: Mamata

LUCKNOW: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee — who addressed a virtual rally here on Tuesday in support of Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) — said CM Yogi Adityanath should tender unconditional apology first for the murder of two girls in Hathras and Unnao and dumping the bodies of Covid victims into river Ganges, and then seek votes in his favour.



Banerjee, who addressed the rally in presence of Yadav and other SP leaders, said: "Akhileshji will get over 300 seats in the forthcoming Assembly election… Iss bar 300 par." She urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to defeat BJP to ensure the party's ouster in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

She egged on the people to defeat the BJP without paying heed to the caste equation. "I understand elections. I have been a seven-time MP and three-time Chief Minister. I also know India. This time, division of votes is not going to happen in Uttar Pradesh. BJP believes in divisive politics. Throughout the country, they always let loose one community against the other and one caste against another to reap political benefit out of it," she remarked.

"The BJP had tried it in Bengal but it boiled down to one-on-one (contest between the TMC and BJP). Here also, it is going to be a head-on fight, and Akhileshji is going to emerge victorious. The SP will win and it will be history," Banerjee said, adding: "If BJP is defeated in UP, then it will exit from the national political scene."

Banerjee also urged women voters to cast their franchise in support of SP for ensuring their own safety and security. "Think of the incidents in Hatras and Unnao where two girls had been tortured and subsequently killed. The relatives of the girls have not yet got justice," she said, adding: "If the women are united, then BJP will lose the electoral battle."

Banerjee said women in Uttar Pradesh are not safe under Yogi's rule. "Women do not get justice under Yogi's rule. I call upon the womenfolk to vote for Akhileshji for your safety, security and respect and assure that you will get respect during his rule," she said. "Good governance does not depend on encounters."

She also criticised the Yogi government for failing to take action against the Union minister's son, who had allegedly mowed down eight farmers under the wheels of his vehicle at Lakhimpur Kheri.

Alleging that the Yogi-led UP government had dumped bodies of Covid victims in the Ganges and had failed to handle the pandemic, Banerjee said: "Some of the bodies (of Covid victims) had reached Bengal and we cremated them with proper respect. It is a shame that he failed completely to tackle the pandemic and take necessary action."

Without naming Congress, Banerjee drew a parallel between the party and seasonal birds. "Like seasonal birds — who come during a particular season, they come before the votes to have their share," she added.

Banerjee had reached Lucknow on Monday evening. Akhilesh went to receive her at the airport and after the virtual meeting, she held an hour-long talk with the leaders of SP.

Banerjee, after her success in the 2021 Assembly election in Bengal, had sent an all-India message that BJP could be defeated. Over the months, she had become the main face against the BJP, political experts opined.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday released its poll manifesto, promising an 'Urban Employment Guarantee Act' on the lines of MNREGA and 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, besides a slew of benefits to farmers.

The SP manifesto also promised to provide regular government jobs to 'Shiksha Mitras' within three years and provide employment to one crore people in the MSME sector, among others.