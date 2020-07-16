Yellow taxis to charge more from Aug 1

Kolkata: Yellow taxi operators have decided to charge extra fare without the approval from the state Transport department from August 1.

"At present, the minimum fare is Rs 30 (for two kilometers). From August 1, passengers will have to pay Rs 50 (for two kilometers)," said Bimal Kumar Guha, general secretary of Bengal Taxi Association, after conducting a meeting with representatives of Calcutta Taxi Association and West Bengal Taxi Operators Union on Wednesday.

He said that the state Transport department officials assured us that they will increase the yellow taxi fare keeping in the mind the spiraling diesel price and maintenance cost on July 14.

"We didn't receive any revised fare chart from their end till now. We will die unnatural death if the fare is not hiked at this time of financial crisis due COVID-19 pandemic," pointed out

Guha.

He further added that the price of diesel has shot up to Rs 76.17 per litre and the taxi fare is the same.

"Earlier, during the pre-lockdown period, 22,000 yellow taxis used to ply across the city and adjoining areas.

At present, only 6,000 yellow taxis are running on the streets because the owners

are unable to run their

vehicle due to skyrocketing

diesel price and maintenance cost," pointed out the general secretary of Bengal Taxi Association.

According to sources, the state Transport

department has formed a fare regulatory committee to prepare cost effective fare chart keeping in mind the escalating price of diesel.