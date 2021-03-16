Yashwant Sinha made TMC vice-prez

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has appointed Yashwant Sinha as the vice-president of the party and national working committee member.



Subrata Bakshi, president Bengal Trinamool Congress has informed Sinha about the party's decision in a letter.

Sinha who was the Finance minister and Foreign minister of BJP-led NDA government had joined TMC

on Saturday.

After joining the party Sinha had said that he would like to remain beside Mamata Banerjee following the attack on her at Nandigram. He had further remarked that the BJP might try to immobilise her and even kill her for meet their interest.

He said the present BJP was not the same party which he knew during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "Atalji had believed in consensus and Modi- Shah believe in crushing," he maintained.

Trinamool seniors said they would take guidance from him and this would help the party enormously.