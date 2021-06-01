Yaas: State power board staff union addresses over 1k queries

KOLKATA: West Bengal State Electricity Board (WBSEB) Employees and Workers Union, the power sector trade union of Trinamool Congress, has extended emergency services both to the customers and the employees at the ground level through the helpline numbers opened before the cyclone 'Yaas' hit the coastal districts. It has received unprecedented response as more than 1500 customers called up at different numbers to register complaints. More than 500 employees also availed various services mainly logistic issues by calling at various emergency numbers.



WBSEB Employees and Workers Union had published a notification through their official Facebook page stating helpline phone number and WhatsApp number of union representatives for helping electricity employees who would face any problems during cyclone "YAAS".

Sujoy Ghosh, Central Secretary said: "More than 500 employees both in the organised and unorganised sectors have availed facilities. They called up at the numbers mainly for logistic issues. Employees failed to go to places in some cases and WBSEDCL officials helped the union to provide logistic support. Issues were resolved on a war footing as Power Minister Aroop Biswas stayed at the control room and monitored the situation. Issues were addressed in the minimum possible time due to the prompt action of the minister."

"We also received more than 1500 calls from consumers and solved the issues on war footing. Power minister also praised us for the quick redressal issues." Ghosh added.

Unlike last year when it took many days for the power department to bring back normalcy, this year issues were resolved faster and power services almost restored to normalcy in the affected areas.