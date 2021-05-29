Yaas-hit people: State makes memorandum for quantum of relief

KOLKATA: The Mamata Banerjee-led government has come up with a memorandum comprising the quantum of relief that the affected persons of cyclone Yaas will be receiving through "Duare Tran" (relief at doortstep) outreach programme.



As per the memorandum, each of the people whose houses were "fully" and "partially" damaged will be receiving Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The Disaster Management department will be the nodal agency for the same.

Similarly, the Animal Resource Department will be the nodal agency for disbursement of compensation for damage caused to cattle.

The compensation for milch animals including buffalo and cow would be Rs 30,000 and Rs 3,000 for sheep, goat or pig.

It would be Rs 25,000 for draught animals like bullock and Rs 16,000 for calf.

With the Agriculture department as the nodal authority, the Bengal government would be providing financial assistance ranging between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 for damage of crops.

Each of the affected betel leaf growers would be getting Rs 5,000 (irrespective of the size of affected betel-vine structure) and it will be looked after by the Horticulture department.

Affected fishermen will be getting Rs 300 for losing a handi and Rs 2600 for fishing net. Compensation of Rs 10,000 would be given for a fully damaged boat and the amount is Rs 5,000 for a partially damaged one.

In the MSME sector, artisans will be getting Rs 4,100 each for damage caused to their tools or equipment.

The amount of compensation would be the same for loss of raw material. Each of them would also be getting a compensation of Rs 10,000 per unit for damages caused to workshed, godown or showrooms.

The nodal departments would be preparing separate standard operating procedures regarding processing of claims.

But, a beneficiary needs to submit one common application form for receiving all benefits for which he or she is eligible.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced rolling of "Duare Tran" programme to ensure that none of the affected people get deprived from getting the state government's assistance and has already earmarked Rs 1,000 crore fund for immediate relief.

She has also mentioned about the introduction of "Duare Tran '' while addressing administrative review meetings at Sagar, Hingalganj and Digha after undertaking aerial surveys of affected areas.

Like Duare Sarkar, camps of "Duare Tran" will also be set up at both Gram Panchayat and block level.

Beside the state level task force headed by Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and comprising top brass of 12 other departments as its members, there will be task force in both district and block level as well to ensure completion of distributing relief and compensation in a mission mode.