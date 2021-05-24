Yaas: Command post at Lalbazar to operate from today

KOLKATA: A unified command post will be set up at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar for uninterrupted communication during cyclone Yaas. The decision was taken on Sunday during a meeting conducted in Lalbazar. At the command post, representatives of nodal agencies will be present from May 24.



While several government officials and representatives of private agencies were present in the Lalbazar, OCs of all the police stations and traffic guards along with Director of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services, Avijit Pandey attended the meeting virtually.

Discussions were made on what steps need to be taken before the cyclone hits Bengal Odisha coast on Wednesday. Commissioner of KMC, Binod Kumar, CEO of KMDA, Antara Acharya, Director General of Civil Defense, Jag Mohan, Colonel General Staff (Bengal Sub-Area) Colonel Piyush De and Commanding officer of NDRF second battalion Gurminder Singh were present. Meanwhile, police have started announcing about weather information through public address systems requesting people to stay at home during the cyclone. This apart, a control room has already started functioning at the KMC. On Sunday, Tarak Singh, member of the Board of Administrators, KMC visited a few pumping stations to check the conditions of the pumps so that stagnant water can be cleared quickly.

KMC has sanitised several school buildings and ceremonial houses to shift people in case of any emergency. People living in houses marked as dangerous by the KMC were requested to shift to a safe place.