Yaas: 400 people living near coast to be shifted

KOLKATA: The South 24-Parganas district administration has started taking precautionary measures to combat cyclone Yaas that is likely to hit the east coast on May 26, as per prediction of the weather office.

At least 400 people who live very close to the coastline at Ghoramara will be shifted on May 24 to Vivekananda High School and Fulabari Sitala High School. A Karmatirtha at Sagar is also being readied for temporary shelter.

District Magistrate P. Ulganathan held a series of meetings on Thursday. Senior officials will visit the Ghoramara islands on Friday and will speak with the villagers so that they are convinced of shifting well in advance. The administration at Sagar block in Sunderbans held a high level meeting in presence of Sunderban Affairs Minister Bankim Hazra and other senior officials of the block and the panchayat level on Thursday. Facilities for temporary shifting of people will be made in 18 cyclone centres, 34 higher secondary schools, 124 primary schools and also some Sishu Siksha Kendra (SSK) and ICDS centres. "We have made elaborate arrangements. The PWD department will keep their team ready to clear up trees in quick time over the main road from Kachuberia to Sagar," Hazra said.