X-Mas security measures: 585 people nabbed

Kolkata: On Christmas, Kolkata police was on its toes to prevent the occurrence of any untoward incident. Police arrested 558 people on



various charges including misconduct when thousands of people had poured into the streets for Christmas day celebration.

According to a communiqué issued by the Kolkata Police, as many as 327 people were arrested from the nine divisions of the city police

on charges of "disorderly conduct".

The Detective Department of the Kolkata Police also arrested eight persons on similar charges.

Around 4,000 additional policemen were deployed all across the city, including 1,200 at Park Street, to avoid any untoward incident on Christmas Day.

The police maintained a close vigil at all the picnic spots in the city.

Policemen in plain clothes were also deployed at all these places to avoid any untoward incident.

As many as 29 people were arrested for spitting, while 194 were arrested for not wearing masks. Police also seized 45.6 litres of liquor.

On Friday night, policemen from Tangra police station found an elderly man Sanjoy Debnath loitering aimlessly. When intervened, he failed to recollect his address. Only he could recollect names of his two sons.

Despite all efforts police failed to find out his address and finally took him to a home run by an NGO.

He was identified by some people when taken for Covid test before entry to the home. Getting the hint, police took Debnath to his house on

DC Dey Road and handed him over to his family members following all necessary verification.

Again, police helped a 50-year-old woman when she approached the on duty sergeant P Debnath of Tiljala Traffic Police guard and assistant sub inspector of

Pragati Maidan police station informing that her daughter's mobile phone was snatched by an unknown person near the subway beside the EM Bypass Service Road during naka checking at Parama Island crossing.

They arrested the accused Amit Hazra and recovered the mobile phone.