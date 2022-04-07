'Write political messages on Class 12 exam answer papers and be penalised'

KOLKATA: As a section of the students appearing for the West Bengal board's class 10 examination have written a popular political slogan on their answer papers, the authorities have decided to take penal action against examinees if they replicate the same in the ongoing class 12 exam.



Examiners of the Madhyamik examination for class 10 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary

Education have found that a number of students have written 'Khela Hobe' (there will be a game), a slogan of the ruling Trinamool Congress, on their answer papers. The exam was conducted last month.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) said it will take penal action if any

candidate writes political messages or drawings on the answer papers.

"A high powered committee formed by the Council will decide on the quantum of punishment," WBCHSE

president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said.