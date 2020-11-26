Writ filed in HC seeking stay on state's notice to recruit teachers

Kolkata: A writ petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, seeking stay on the notification issued by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) regarding recruitment of 2014 TET qualified candidates. The matter will be heard on November 27.



The WBBPE notification was issued a few days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the state government would soon initiate the teacher recruitment process to fill a total of 16,500 vacancies of TET-qualified teachers.

The portal for online application will open on the website www.wbbpe.org from Wednesday (November 25). It will continue till December 1.

The WBBPE has also uploaded the guidelines of National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) in connection with recruitment of TET qualified teachers for the benefit of the candidates.K H Mufikul, petitioner, said the West Bengal Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2014 was held in 2015. Thereafter, in 2016, the selection rule was published by the WBBPE. Several candidates had filed RTI applications after they learnt that there were wrong answer keys in TET 2014. They filed a writ petition in the Calcutta High Court and an order was passed.

However, TET 2017 is yet to be conducted. On November 11, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said 16,500 vacancies of teachers would be filled from 20,000 candidates, who had passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exams. The state cabinet had already approved the matter. The Chief Minister had also announced that the next TET exam will be held as soon as possible, for which, about 2.5 lakh candidates have applied. The exam will be conducted offline. "The recruitment authority should be more transparent and vigilant. And they ought to act as per the provision of Law, being a statutory authority," said Firdous Samim, advocate of the petitioner.